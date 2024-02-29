Pup Crawl 2024

(Photo courtesy of The Humane Society of Central Oregon)

Grab your friends, and canine companions, and enjoy a month-long Pup Crawl at local brew pubs! The Humane Society of Central Oregon’s 12th Annual Pup Crawl begins Friday, March 1, and continues through March 30. Each night’s festivities are from 4:30-7pm.

100% of the money raised each night benefits the animals thanks to our sponsors Bend Studio and Bend Pet Express.

Purchase tickets, pint glasses, and logo beanies during any Pup Crawl night.

Logo Pint Glass & One Beverage $15

Logo Glass & 1 Beverage at 3 different Pup Crawl Nights $30

Logo Beanie hat $20

Logo Beanie & 1 Beverage $30

Check out our calendar for a schedule of locations and dates.

See you there!

Your canine companions are welcome on dog-friendly patios.

Cheers!

hsco.org