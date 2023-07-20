Purely Maxwell Launches in Central Oregon

Purely Maxwell LLC, a line of consciously crafted body, bath and skincare products made locally in Bend, Oregon, has seen rapid growth since its launch in 2020. Starting as an online store, the brand is now available for purchase at retailers in Bend (Newport Ave Market, Oregon Body & Bath), Redmond and other retailers coming soon.

Purely Maxwell creates, produces, and packages all of its products locally, and offers heightened transparency. Customers will know exactly what is going into their products, both from the ingredients and manufacturing process. The company strives to stay eco-friendly, from use of post-consumer recycled packaging to supporting local Oregon suppliers in its sourcing process.

The products are created to nourish skin with natural, high quality organic and natural ingredients in order to make people look and feel their best. Purely Maxwell offers all-natural face, body and shampoo bar soap, organic body butters and herbal infused balms, all-natural lip balms, organic essential oil blends and clean-burning mason jar candles. All with a variety of scents (including unscented) and textures to fit every skincare or home need.

Scott Blaylock, owner, creator and self-proclaimed “mad scientist behind the brand” said, “We want to bring people closer to nature and promote wellness through transparency and awareness. Our products are carefully created with love, to nourish the body, soothe the soul, and invite peace into your daily routine.”

To find Purely Maxwell products, or discuss becoming a distributor, please email scott@purelymaxwell.com or visit purelymaxwell.com. Starting Friday July 28 and through the end of September, we can also be found at the Friday Night Market in downtown Bend from 5-9pm each week. Come say hello!

