Putting on a Pop-up Fashion Show

As a new independent fashion designer, it’s important to showcase your talents and build a loyal following. You should have a professional website and social media accounts to promote your work, but putting on the right kind of events to network and present your new designs is also a must. It’s not always easy managing an event, especially if you’re running the show by yourself, so here are a few things to consider to help you put on the best pop-up fashion show possible.

Choose a Suitable Time and Date

As an independent designer, you might not be able to afford hiring out event space at peak times (e.g. the weekend evenings), but if you can find enough in the budget to cover these costs, do so. You must put on your show at a time and date that is going to work for the majority, even if it is a midweek event. Putting on a show around the holiday season could work in your favor, as many people like to attend parties and events at this time and it’s a good opportunity to sell your clothes as gifts. However, be aware that other festive events will be going on at the same time, so you might have to compete harder to get people to come to yours.

Invite Press

Inviting local press, fashion bloggers, and so on is another great idea. The point of a pop-up show is to promote your brand and designs/designers, so it would be a missed opportunity not to invite influential individuals to your show. Shoppers rely on reviews, and so do other important people in the industry, to determine whether a certain designer is worth their investment. Give them the VIP treatment and make sure they enjoy everything about your event from start to finish.

Have a Pop-up Store

Why not have a pop-up store at your event? While this might not be traditionally done at fashion shows, your primary goal is to promote your brand and make sales. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to sell some of your clothes or accessories to your new and loyal fans, set up a small boutique somewhere in the event space to make some money. Make sure you invest in some flexible mannequins to show off your clothes and make sure you have the option for them to buy with cards as well as cash.

Be Creative

Fashion is more than just clothes – it’s an art form. Make sure you’re expressing your artistic side by getting creative with your sets and props, as well as the clothes. While you don’t want these things to distract from the fashion, having complementary, fun surroundings will add atmosphere to the event and make it even more memorable. You might have to find other ways of being creative too, such as how to do a lot on a small budget. Call in favors if you can to help you save on spending.

While organizing a pop-up fashion event can be stressful, it can also be a lot of fun. To make sure you’re getting the most out of the event and that you’re promoting your brand successfully, remember to think about the points above to help you put on the best show possible.