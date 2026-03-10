Cascade Business News
You are at:»»»QuickBooks Online Basics Every Business Owner Should Know

QuickBooks Online Basics Every Business Owner Should Know

0
By on Business & Industry, E-Headlines

(Photo courtesy of SCORE)

Market Research and Idea Validation Workshop

March 17, 2026
10am PDT
Fee: $0

Market research is critical to startup and product success. Explore how to understand customer needs, reduce risk, strengthen investor confidence, and more!

Register Now

Featured Workshop

QuickBooks Online Basics You Need to Know

March 20, 2026
9am PDT
Fee: $10

Are you an aspiring or established business owner looking to get started with QuickBooks? Learn how to use QuickBooks Online to record your daily business transactions.

Register Now

Strategies to Identify and Reach Your Target Customers

March 25, 2026
9am PDT
Fee: $10

Identifying your target market is crucial when it comes to creating the best product or service for your business. Learn how to find your best potential customers, finalize the design of your product or service, and build your marketing message.

Register Now

Financial Basics for New Small Businesses

March 26, 2026
1pm PDT
Fee: $10

Unlock the financial skills needed to determine how to accurately compute the amount of funding you’ll need to start your business. Learn how to project sales, understand your cost of goods, and more!

Register Now

SCORE is evolving to better serve today’s business owners. To maintain the level of quality and ensure SCORE can continue supporting entrepreneurs into the future, we’ve introduced a small registration fee for most of our webinars. As a 501(C)(3) nonprofit, these fees help us sustain our Mission of offering free business mentoring.

Your support makes our work possible. While our mentors volunteer their time, donations are critical to maintaining the operations that connect small businesses with trusted guidance. Your gift directly supports the infrastructure that keeps our services running and our impact growing.

Donate Today

Check Out All Upcoming Workshops!

Discover more opportunities to build your business with SCORE’s workshops.

View All Workshops

Don’t miss out on upcoming events.

See Upcoming Events

Find a mentor and grow your business today

Find a Mentor Today

score.org

Share.

About Author

Founded in 1994 by the late Pamela Hulse Andrews, Cascade Business News (CBN) became Central Oregon’s premier business publication. CascadeBusNews.com • CBN@CascadeBusNews.com

Related Posts

Comments are closed.