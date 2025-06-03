Race for Freedom: Join the 5K Pink Duck Race to End Human Trafficking!

It’s time to break out your running shoes and your pinkest outfit — the Pink Duck 5K is back on June 29 at Lifty’s Bar & Restaurant in beautiful Bend!

This is more than just a fun run — it’s a walk/run for a cause, supporting In Our Backyard and raising awareness about online safety and human trafficking prevention.

Bring the whole family! Along the route, kids and grown ups can take part in Connection Challenges which are fun activities that spark meaningful conversations about safety and trusted adults.

After you cross the finish line, kids can turn in their pink feathers for prizes and then it’s time to celebrate at Lifty’s with a lively after-party for everyone!

Can’t make it to Bend? You can still join the fun virtually anytime between June 29th and July 6th. Waddle your own way, wherever you are!

Why Race?

This isn’t just about getting in your steps. It’s about making a difference.

Every year, we investigate over 300 cases involving kids and adults leading to real, life-saving intervention.

We reach 2,500+ students in schools — helping them find the courage to speak up.

NCMEC reported that just this year 15 missing kids were recovered at the Super Bowl through efforts like ours.

In 2023, more than 7,000 survivors reached out to the National Human Trafficking Hotline.

You’re not just racing — you’re racing for the one: The one missing child who still hasn’t made it home. The one student sitting in a classroom, silently at risk. The one survivor who bravely calls the hotline. For the moment that your steps turn into a pathway to freedom and hope.

What to Expect:

A beautiful 5K course through Bend

Pink Duck swag

A “Best Dressed” contest — costumes are highly encouraged!

Family fun, connection, and community

Timeline for the Race (June 29):

10am — Registration & packet pick-up opens

11am — 5K begins (starting & ending at Lifty’s)

11:30am — Post-race celebration

Two Ways to Join the Fun:

In-Person: June 29 // 11am

Virtual: Anytime June 29-July 6

Whether you’re a serious runner or just here for the pink ducks and good vibes, you’re part of something powerful. Together, we’re building awareness, supporting survivors, and creating safer communities.

Let’s show what happens when a community comes together for something that truly matters.

inourbackyard.org