Raise the Baton Fundraising Party on June 21

Tickets are on sale now for the June 21 Raise the Baton Fundraising Party!

Saturday, June 21, 5pm at Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Central Oregon in Bend.

Raise the Baton is Sunriver Music Festival’s premier fundraising party of the year! This lively event raises vital funds for Young Artists Scholarships and the Festival’s world-class concerts.

Hosted by Maestro Brett Mitchell, the event features performances by advanced Young Artists Scholarship recipients.

Emceed by local personalities Dr. Stephen Marshall and Brett Bizik, this is sure to be a fun evening, with a silent auction, paddle raise, entertainment, and delicious dinner by Bowtie Catering!

The cost to attend is $125 per person, and includes a delicious dinner and complimentary wine and soft drinks.

