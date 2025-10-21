Raising Walls & Raising Community

(Photo courtesy of Heart of Oregon Corps)

Heart of Oregon Corps and Thistle & Nest are proud to celebrate a major milestone in their partnership to expand affordable housing in Prineville: the wall raising of a new two-unit dwelling that will provide safe, quality homes for local families. The milestone was marked with a small community celebration yesterday, as partners, youth participants, and supporters came together to see the walls lifted into place and honor the impact of this collaborative effort.

The partnership leverages the unique strengths of each organization. Heart of Oregon Corps, a local leader in youth workforce development, equips young people with hands-on construction experience, career skills, and mentorship. Thistle & Nest brings deep expertise in affordable housing development, using a community land trust model that makes homeownership attainable and sustainable for the local workforce while ensuring long-term affordability for generations to come.

“Raising these walls is about more than construction—it’s about raising community,” said Shelley Aube, YouthBuild program director at Heart of Oregon Corps. “Our youth gain real-world skills while contributing directly to addressing Central Oregon’s housing needs. This project exemplifies how community collaboration can create lasting impact—both in the buildings we construct and the people we empower.”

Heart of Oregon youth participants are actively involved in the construction process, gaining valuable trade skills, industry-recognized certifications, and real-world experience. Thistle & Nest provides the technical guidance and development expertise that make these homes possible. Together, the organizations are building not only structures but stronger community connections, workforce pathways, and opportunities for local families to thrive.

“Working alongside Heart of Oregon Corps allows us to create homes that are meaningful on multiple levels,” said Amy Warren, executive director at Thistle & Nest. “Families gain stable, affordable housing, youth gain career experience, and the community benefits from a skilled, empowered workforce.”

The shared-wall townhome style unit, slated for completion in mid-2026, marks an important step toward addressing the region’s affordable housing challenges and showcases the transformative impact of strategic partnerships.

About Heart of Oregon Corps:

Heart of Oregon Corps empowers 225 local youth ages 16-24 annually through employment, job training, education, and service to Central Oregon communities.

About Thistle & Nest:

Thistle & Nest is committed to providing services, support, purchase opportunities and stewardship for buyers of affordable owner-occupied housing.

heartoforegon.org • thistleandnest.org