Ranger Station is OPEN for Business

(Photo | Courtesy of High Desert Museum)

Summer is in full swing at the Museum! Enjoy the return of much-missed programs, wildlife encounters and more.

Step Back In Time

After a two-year hiatus, we are excited to welcome visitors back to the Ranger Station and 1904 Sawmill!

Before you enter the Museum walls, don’t miss the authentic High Desert Ranger Station. Explore the role of the U.S. Forest Service in managing your National Forest System at this historic ranger station.

High Desert Ranger Station

Saturdays-Sundays

10am-3pm

Daily beginning Friday, July 1

FREE with Museum admission

The unforgettable hum is back! See the 1904 Lazinka Sawmill in action and discover how critical steam-powered sawmills were to families in the High Desert.

Ranch Sawmill Demonstration

Monday, June 27

11am-3pm

FREE with Museum admission

Get in the Rhythm of 1904

Put on your dancing shoes and join us at the 1904 High Desert Ranch this Saturday, June 11! Discover the new-fangled music machine, the gramophone, and enjoy tunes of the era. Learn and test out your swing and jitterbug skills.

Melodies and Steps of 1904

Saturday, June 11

11am-3pm

FREE with Museum admission

Get Snout to Snout with Wildlife

Summer has officially begun at the Museum. Our daily schedule is packed full of opportunities to get up close to wildlife!

11:30am-Raptors of the Desert Sky

Be awed by the beauty and power of free-flying raptors during our outdoor program.

12:30pm-Otter Encounter

Explore the role these charismatic animals play in riparian ecosystems of the High Desert.

3pm-Desert Dwellers

Explore the adaptations that enable our wild neighbors to thrive while learning about their conservation from our animal ambassadors.

4pm-Bird of Prey Encounter

Meet a nonreleasable raptor. Learn about the unique adaptations of different raptors and what you can do to ensure their future in the High Desert.

Daily Schedule

Kids Curate

Celebrate the artwork from the hands and hearts of student artists. Kids Curate: The Power of Process brings the voices from the halls of Hugh Hartman Elementary School in Redmond to the walls of the Museum.

The Kids Curate program, now in its tenth year, uses an interdisciplinary, art-centered approach to develop social-emotional skills, empathy, perspective and more. Months of effort culminate in a mural display created by the fourth-grade students.

Kids Curate: The Power of Process

Daily

9am-5pm

FREE with Museum admission

Learn More

