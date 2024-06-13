Rare Intersex Tortoiseshell Kitten Settles Into New Home

(Cinder | Photo courtesy of Humane Society of Central Oregon)

Cinder, the tortoiseshell colored kitten that was discovered to be an intersex cat, is loving life in his new home.

On Friday, June 7, 2024, Cinder was adopted by a family that is a longtime supporter of the Humane Society of Central Oregon. This unique kitten will be loved and receive the best of care his entire life. Cinder will benefit when the daughter graduates from the University of Wisconsin School of Veterinary Medicine in the next few years.

Stephanie, the adopter, met Cinder the day of his neuter surgery and fell in love. After thoughtful consideration, the family decided to adopt Cinder. He is being spoiled with new beds, toys, food, treats and lots of love. The family describes Cinder as “funny, quirky and sweet.” They continue to say that Cinder is confident and “full of male energy, with a tortoiseshell attitude.”

Cinder had a routine kitten exam at Colorado Cat Clinic in Bend, Oregon on Tuesday, June 11. He was a purrfect client during the blood draw for routine tests.

About the Humane Society of Central Oregon:

The Humane Society of Central Oregon (HSCO) has been serving the community since 1961, and endeavors to strengthen the human-animal bond by advocating and compassionately caring for animals. HSCO is a Socially Conscious Shelter that strives to ensure the best possible outcomes for homeless companion animals in our care and the community. At the core, HSCO works in collaboration with partners and the community to support the individual needs of people and their pets by providing access to thoughtful resources and services to improve the welfare of all vulnerable animals.

hsco.org