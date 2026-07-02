RCAPP Announces Art Unveiling Ceremony Planned for July 3

((Left) Awakening by Redmond artist Wendy Wheeler Jacobs (Right) The Shared Dream by Redmond artist Dale Rae Samples)

The Redmond Commission for Art in Public Places (RCAPP) will host a ribbon cutting ceremony to unveil its latest public art installation, Friday, July 3, 5:45pm at the southwest corner of Centennial Park (Ninth St. and Evergreen Ave.). The ceremony, an integral part of Redmond’s 250 Community Block Party, will include a brief presentation from the artists whose work is featured on the display, as well as City representatives.

The selected art was created by two resident Redmond artists Wendy Wheeler Jacobs and Dale Rae Samples.

“This year’s selected artists stood out not only for their technical skill, but for their ability to interpret America’s 250th celebration in ways that felt thoughtful and creative, and also connected back to our community,” remarks RCAPP Chair Darlene Veenhuizen. “It is incredibly rewarding to work alongside members of the commission to recognize artists whose work not only demonstrates talent, but also creates connection, reflection, and community engagement through public art.”

RCAPP’s two-sided art display represents the commission’s broader vision for public art in Redmond. Located prominently in front of City Hall, the display creates a highly visible opportunity to showcase different forms of art for residents and visitors to enjoy.

To learn more about RCAPP programs or how you can get involved, visit redmondoregon.gov/RCAPP or follow them at www.facebook.com/RedmondPublicArt. If you have questions about Redmond’s public art program, contact City of Redmond Long Range Cory Murray at 541-504-3062 or via email at cory.murray@redmondoregon.gov

About the Artist

Dale Rae Samples – Indigenous visual artist specializing in acrylic painting, large-scale murals, and traditional tipi artwork. Raised on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation and influenced by the landscapes surrounding Glacier National Park, Dale blends cultural heritage, wildlife knowledge, and contemporary design to create work rooted in identity, environment, and connectedness.

Artwork The Shared Dream – A vibrant tribute to unity, diversity, and the shared spirit of the American people. Layered translucent figures in a spectrum of colors stand together beneath the flowing American flag, symbolizing the many identities, cultures, and voices that shape the nation.

Wendy Wheeler Jacobs – Jacobs spent her childhood in Eastern Oregon where she began her interest in painting. Wendy still works as a brand consultant part time from her home in Redmond but now spends her free time painting and enjoying the outdoors, ideally at the same time. While watercolor is her preferred tool, she also uses acrylic and colored pencil. Her style reflects a love of the tools and techniques, colors, and their interactions whether impressionistic or realistic.

Artwork Awakening – Captures a sunrise at Smith Rock, a landscape that has stood in quiet resilience for centuries. As the first light touches the cliffs, the scene feels both timeless and newly alive – a reminder that while our nation has transformed in countless ways since the signing of the Declaration of Independence, some places remain steadfast, anchoring us to the land that shaped our shared story. “I was drawn to the idea that the American experience is not only written in documents and milestones, but also in the enduring landscapes that have witnessed every chapter of our history. Smith Rock is one of those places. Long before it became a state park, long before Oregon was a state, these cliffs greeted each sunrise much as they do today. Public lands like Smith Rock embody values I associate deeply with America: openness, community, shared stewardship, and the belief that some places belong to all of us. As we mark the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, this painting honors that legacy – the landscapes that endure, the people who gather in them, and the collective responsibility to protect what connects us across time.”

About RCAPP:

The Redmond Commission for Art in Public Places (RCAPP) enhances Redmond’s community identity by strategically placing art in public spaces, maintaining an art inventory, advising city policies, fostering community engagement, collaborating with public agencies, and securing funding for arts and culture initiatives.

redmondoregon.gov/RCAPP