RDM Passengers Traveling July 19-21 Advised to Use SW Veterans Way

Redmond Municipal Airport (RDM) passengers may need to allow more time when driving to the terminal due to a temporary closure of SW Airport Way July 19 to July 21, from 10pm to 1am each day. The closure of SW Airport Way, between 21st St. and Fourth St., is necessary to mitigate increased traffic and FairWell Festival congestion near the Deschutes County Fair & Expo.

Travelers and visitors to RDM are advised to plan accordingly and use alternative routes, specifically SW Veterans Way, to access the airport from the north during this period. Signage and detour information will be provided to ensure smooth traffic flow and minimize inconvenience.

Airport operations, including flight schedules and terminal services, will continue as usual. We appreciate the public’s understanding and cooperation during this time.

It is recommended that passengers arrive two hours prior to departure time. This provides adequate time to check luggage and go through TSA security checkpoint. All passengers must be at the boarding gate 15 minutes prior to departure or may be denied boarding. Please note, the airline check-in counters may close 45 minutes before departure.

