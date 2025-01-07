Re-Elected County Commissioner, Newly Elected Sheriff Take Oaths of Office

(County Commissioner Phil Chang and Sheriff Kent van der Kamp, following the January 6 swearing in ceremony | Photo courtesy of Deschutes County)

During a public ceremony on Monday, January 6, Deschutes County Commissioner Phil Chang and Sheriff Kent van der Kamp were sworn into office, marking the official start of their four-year terms of office.

This will be Chang’s second term serving as one of three members of the Board of County Commissioners (BOCC). He was re-elected to his position during the May 2024 Primary Election. The BOCC is the policy making body of Deschutes County government and Commissioners serve as elected advocates for the community.

“I’m excited to continue my work to help our community produce the housing it needs without sacrificing our rural environment; to expand mental health and addiction treatment services; and to improve our drought and wildfire resiliency,” said Commissioner Phil Chang.

“The County plays a key role in addressing each of these community needs, and the relationships and experience I built during my first term will help me tackle these issues even more effectively in my second term.”

Van der Kamp has worked in a variety of positions for the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) for more than 20 years. He was elected Sheriff during the November 2024 General Election. As Sheriff, he will oversee the department’s budget and manage more than 260 department employees.

“Today, I am honored to be sworn in as the tenth Sheriff of Deschutes County. This marks the beginning of a new chapter for Deschutes County,” said Sheriff Kent van der Kamp.

“I will focus on innovative solutions and community partnerships and ensure that every voice is heard as we tackle challenges like homelessness, budgetary discipline, and public safety.”

Commissioner Chang serves on a number of committees beyond his work as a member of the BOCC, including the Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council’s (COIC) Regional Housing Council, the Deschutes Collaborative Forest Project, Economic development for Central Oregon, and he was recently appointed by Governor Tina Kotek to serve on the Oregon Transportation Commission.

Sheriff van der Kamp’s extensive career with DCSO includes serving as a Patrol Sergeant, a Criminal Detective, an Internal Affairs Investigator and supervisor of the department’s SWAT paramedic team. Prior to being elected Sheriff, van der Kamp most recently served as Sergeant of the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team.

The swearing-in ceremony took place in the Deschutes County Circuit Court and was administered by the Honorable Wells Ashby, Presiding Judge for the Deschutes County Circuit Court.

