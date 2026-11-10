Ready to Lead? Apply for 2027 NEXTUp Leaders by December 4

(Graphic courtesy of Bend Chamber)

Ready to step up, lead with confidence and take your career to the next level? The NEXTUp Leaders Program is a six-month leadership development experience designed for emerging professionals ready to move from individual contributors to team and project leaders.

Through interactive workshops, hands-on learning and peer collaboration, you’ll build practical leadership skills, tackle real workplace challenges and discover your own leadership style.

Here’s what’s included in NEXTUp Leaders:

· Leadership Development: Six Expert Lab sessions covering confidence, strategic thinking, managing people, team collaboration, communication and conflict resolution

· Hands-On Learning: Six facilitated Deep Dive Learning Labs to apply new skills to real workplace challenges

· Celebrate Your Success: A NEXTUp Leaders Certificate and graduation breakfast celebration

Plus, all the perks of a 2027 Bend ET Passport!

· More Professional Development: Three additional Expert Labs to keep building your skills

· Expand Your Network: Three Coffee Socials and six Evening Socials to meet and mingle with fellow professionals

· Peer Mentorship: Access to a yearlong mentorship cohort for guidance, support and professional growth

· Exclusive Event Discounts: Member pricing on select Bend Chamber events and community partner offerings

Whether you’re preparing for your first leadership role or already finding your footing as a new manager, NEXTUp Leader can help you build the confidence and skills to succeed.

Applications close December 4, 2026. Don’t miss your chance to be part of the 2027 cohort!

Apply for NEXTUp Leaders