Ready to Scale?

See What’s Possible at BVC:

2025 Applications Are Open

Every founder starts with an idea. What happens next often depends on the right support and the right people in the room.

At Bend Venture Conference, the room is full of investors, advisors and peers who understand what it takes to scale. Whether you’re pitching for the first time or raising a larger round, BVC is the place to gain traction and build relationships that last long after the conference ends.

Applications are now open for both Growth and Early Stage tracks. This year, Early Stage is reserved for Oregon-based startups, with a dedicated cash award set aside for Central Oregon. Finalists in the Growth Stage category have historically received $250,000 or more in investment.

If you’re ready to take the next step, now is the time.

Submit your application by August 14: bendvc.com/apply

2024 Early Stage Finalists

Watch the full lineup of startups that pitched in the 2024 Early Stage competition, sharing bold ideas across diverse industries.

<iframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/KcfWA3X1syg?si=PUmE8hZAHh42drh6″ title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share” referrerpolicy=”strict-origin-when-cross-origin” allowfullscreen></iframe>

2024 Growth Stage Finalists

See the 2024 Growth Stage finalists in action as they pitch to investors and outline their next phase of expansion, traction and impact.

<iframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/f0VZZeFvFb0?si=efkBYXQO-LC4OhjQ” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share” referrerpolicy=”strict-origin-when-cross-origin” allowfullscreen></iframe>

