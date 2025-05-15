Ready to Work Smarter?

(Photo courtesy of COCC)
Brain-Based Time Management
Instructor: Mary Ellen Baker
Tuesday, July 8
9am-12pm
Online Zoom; $139
*Register by June 24 to receive your workbook in time for the course.
Transform your approach to time management with this engaging course. Learn how to optimize your brain for efficiency, effective planning, and reduced stress. Imagine confidently completing every task, equipped with concrete tools and strategies to stay on track, plan your day/week, and prioritize workload.
Brain-Based Planning
Instructor: Mary Ellen Baker
Monday, July 14
10am-1pm
Online Zoom; $139
*Register by July 1 to receive your workbook in time for the course.
Gain new tools to organize your work and home to-dos using strategies that support your brain to visually track your activities and progress. Learn techniques to work efficiently, manage everyday stress, and complete tasks. Leave this 3-hour hands-on course with an easy-to-follow action plan.