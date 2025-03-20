Cascade Business News
Real Estate, Property Manager & Business Courses Starting Soon

(Photo courtesy of COCC)

Real Estate Broker License Exam Prep

Tuesdays, April 8 through June 10, 6-9pm and Saturday, June 14, 9am-5pm
Online Zoom; $695
Instructors: Stacey Harrison, Heather Rich

Prepare for the Oregon Real Estate Broker’s License Exam in just 10 weeks. This course combines weekly interactive sessions with online home study to meet the Oregon Real Estate Agency (OREA) requirement.

Property Manager License Exam Prep

Tuesdays, April 15 through May 27
6-8pm
Online Zoom; $629
Instructors: Stacey Harrison, David Stribling II

Prepare for the Oregon Property Manager License Exam in just seven weeks. This course combines weekly interactive sessions with online home study to meet the Oregon Real Estate Agency (OREA) education requirement.

Starting Your Business in Central Oregon

Multiple Dates
11am-1pm
Online Zoom; $29
Instructor: Maureen Quinn

Do you have a great idea you think could be a successful business but just don’t know how to get started? Cover the basics in this two-hour class and decide if running a business is for you.

