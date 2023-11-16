(“In Redmond, there is enough room for every business to succeed,” says City Manager Keith Witcosky | Photo courtesy of Andrea Hine)

“I’m really optimistic about Redmond,” said City Manager Keith Witcosky. “Not only do local businesses work with each other, but they always know they can have a dialogue with city officials, and that we’ll try to take time to understand their needs — as opposed to a more rigid ‘that’s not the correct form, move along’ mentality. Together we’ll figure out how to accommodate our mutual goals. We believe in the importance of face-to-face interactions to make things work, efficiently and with minimal controversy.”

Drawing a comparison to brands known for customer service such as Les Schwab or Nordstrom, “that’s our emphasis as well,” he said, “and we’ll bend over backwards, with the proviso that it has to be done right. We respect the independent, creative, colorful spirit for which Redmond is becoming known. This extends to our city council, which is extraordinarily invested in making good decisions about the growth and change the city faces.”

Using the term “rising tide” to describe the influx of businesses starting up or relocating to Redmond’s downtown area, Witcosky citied the SCP Redmond Hotel, calling it “one of the most successful jewels in their chain. The renovation of this historic property tipped the dominos for investment in the town, and created more energy than we ever could have expected.”

Other examples, said Witcosky, include Grace and Hammer Pizzeria, housed in a renovated historic church, “whose owners felt that Redmond was in harmony with what they wanted to do;” Local Paws pet store, which “succeeded beyond their expectations;” and General Duffy’s, which “turned around a really blighted area of downtown, attracts musicians from all over the world, and is always packed,”

The list goes on with Arome kitchen supply store and Sisters Meat and Smokehouse, both of which chose Redmond for their second location; and First National Bank, home to Desert Prairie clothing and a variety of independently owned retail shops. “In Redmond, there is enough room for every business to succeed,” said Witcosky.

Just as businesses attract other businesses, “the City has also attracted some incredibly talented folks for important positions, and talent follows them,” Witcosky said, naming Chuck Arnold (“a legend, one of the best of the best,” previously executive director of the Downtown Bend Business Association, who has led Redmond’s downtown revitalization efforts for almost nine years); Chief of Police Devin Lewis, who was selected following a national search; and Public Works Director Jessica MacClanahan, who leads a team of 87 people (almost 40 percent of all city employees), and oversees a $76 million budget.

“At this point, Redmond’s biggest barrier to further economic investment is transportation and transportation funding,” said Witcosky, “specifically capacity. We need to figure out more opportunities to move vehicles across U.S. 97, and develop routes that alleviate further congestion without cutting through the heart of the city. Plans currently include connecting Veterans Way to 126E, as well as eventually implementing an arterial road system on Redmond’s east and west sides.”

With decades of government experience (including 20 years in Portland, Witcosky’s enthusiasm remains undimmed. “In my job, day in and day out, I never know what’s going to happen,” he said. “That’s what makes working in government so fun — the excitement of pivoting from issue to issue and harnessing change.”

redmondoregon.gov