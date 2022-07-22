Reasons Why Hiring Insured Contractors is Important

If you intend on having improvements or renovations made to your house, then you need to find a contractor that’s insured. Most contractors will list their insurance information on their websites, but if they don’t then you can always reach out to them and ask them. If a contractor is reluctant to show you his insurance information, then it is a strong indication that they aren’t insured and should therefore find another person to complete work on your home for you.

But why does a contractor need to be insured? This post will answer that question:

https://pixabay.com/photos/construction-site-1359136/

Damage Protection

If a contractor that is uninsured damages your home, then how are you going to get them to pay for the repairs? You could take them to civil court, but if they do not have enough money in their savings to pay you for the damages, then you won’t get anything.

An insured contractor’s insurance company will compensate you for the full cost of the damages. Insurance also works out great for contractors, because liability insurance, like that offered by APOLLO , pays a contractor’s legal fees if they are taken to court, and covers the money awarded to the claimant, so the contractor doesn’t have to. Because you aren’t covered for damages, working with an uninsured contractor is dangerous.

More Professional

An insured contractor is likely to be much more professional than an uninsured one because they have taken out an insurance policy. The fact that they have taken out an insurance policy demonstrates that they understand the importance of covering themselves and their clients, in case any disputes were to arise. Uninsured contractors clearly do not care about themselves or the people that they serve.

Insured contractors are infinitely more professional and careful than uninsured ones.

Company Legitimacy

If a contractor doesn’t have insurance, then you can’t be sure that they own an actual company. It’s not uncommon for independent cowboy builders to masquerade as the owners of contracting firms so that they can win over people’s trust and steal their money. It is mandatory in most places for contractors to have liability insurance, so if the contractor that you are considering working with doesn’t, then you can be sure that there’s something strange going on.

Make sure to always check out a contractor’s company online before doing business with them, even if they have insurance.

https://pixabay.com/photos/mason-brick-level-2376322/

More Cautious

If a contractor is insured, then they are more likely to complete a job to a high standard of workmanship, because they can theoretically be sued. Just because a contractor won’t have to pay damage payments themselves, that’s not to say that being sued won’t negatively impact them.

By virtue of having an insurance policy out, you don’t have to worry about the contractor that you are working with taking any shortcuts. They care enough to take out insurance, so it’s unlikely that they are going to do anything that would damage their reputation.

Insurance is essential, regardless of what type of contractor you are working with. You must always check a contractor’s insurance information before agreeing to let them work for you. Make sure to also read a contractor’s reviews online first.