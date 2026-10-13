Recent Commercial Real Estate Transactions

Notable commercial transactions recently closed.

Jenn Limoges, CCIM, of NAI Cascade, represented the Tenant in leasing 2,597 SF of retail space in downtown Bend at 933 NW Wall. NAI Cascade and Jenn are excited to announce the first Bend location of Cotopaxi. Cotopaxi creates “responsibly made outdoor gear that brings performance, color, and joy to all”.

Compass Commercial Real Estate Services broker Graham Dent, SIOR, represented the seller, 1001 Building Associates, LLC, in the sale of a 26,665 SF office building at 1001 SW Emkay Drive in Bend. Compass Commercial Real Estate Services brokers Jay Lyons, SIOR, CCIM, and Joe Sandahl, represented the buyer, Bill Naito Company. The building sold for $7,250,000.

Walt Ramage & Jenn Limoges, CCIM, of NAI Cascade, represented the Seller in the disposition of 558 & 574 N Main St in Prineville. This property closed for $650,000.

Compass Commercial Real Estate Services broker Graham Dent, SIOR, represented the buyer in the purchase of 3.50 acres of land located at 20835 NE Cooley Road in Bend. Broker Bruce Churchill, also with Compass Commercial Real Estate Services, represented the seller, Tweedfam Investment, LLC. The land sold for $1,829,520.

Walt Ramage & Jeff Reed, of NAI Cascade, represented the Buyer in the acquisition of a 5,736 SF flex property located at 160 SW Scalehouse Lp in Bend. Congratulations to Deschutes Plumbing on your new location! This property closed at $1,633,500.

Brokers Russell Huntamer, CCIM, Dan Kemp, CCIM, Eli Harrison, and Emilio Tiscareno, with Compass Commercial Real Estate Services, represented the seller in the sale of a 2,200 SF industrial storage condo at 20485 NE Funner Place in Bend. The seller was FSC Bend, LLC, and the condo sold for $770,000 ($350/SF).

Walt Ramage & Jeff Reed, of NAI Cascade, represented the Buyer and Seller respectively in the acquisition and disposition of and industrial building and excess land located on the Wilson and 9th St roundabout at 625 SE 9th St in Bend. This property closed at $1,525,000.

Compass Commercial Real Estate Services brokers Russell Huntamer, CCIM, and Eli Harrison, represented both the tenant and the landlord in leasing a 1,702 SF restaurant space in the Cascade Village Shopping Center in Bend. The tenant was M’s Bakery, and the landlord was CVSC LLC.

Chuck Brazer, of NAI Cascade, represented the Buyer in the acquisition of a 0.22 AC lot in midtown Bend located at 649 NE Kearney. The property is slated for seven cottage units and closed for $418,000.

Compass Commercial Real Estate Services brokers Russell Huntamer, CCIM, and Eli Harrison, represented both the tenant and the landlord in leasing two retail suites totaling 1,800 SF in the Cascade Village Shopping Center in Bend. The tenant was Margarita’s Bridal, and the landlord was CVSC LLC.

Brokers Russell Huntamer, CCIM, Dan Kemp, CCIM, Eli Harrison, and Emilio Tiscareno, with Compass Commercial Real Estate Services, represented both the buyer and the seller in the sale of a 1,560 SF industrial storage condo at 20485 NE Funner Place in Bend. The seller was FSC Bend, LLC, the buyer was Michael Potter, and the condo sold for $495,000 ($318/SF).

Compass Commercial Real Estate Services broker Kristie Schmitt, CCIM, represented the tenant while Compass Commercial Real Estate Services brokers Dan Kemp, CCIM, and Emilio Tiscareno, along with outside broker Tiffany Lahey, represented the landlord, in leasing a 9,000 SF industrial suite at 494 SW Veterans Way in Redmond. The tenant was Roto Rooter Service, and the landlord was 2008 Min Family Trust.

Compass Commercial Real Estate Services broker Bruce Churchill represented the buyer, MBV 243, LLC, in the sale of a 840 SF residential condominium at 19717 Mount Bachelor Drive in Bend. The property sold for $422,129.

Brokers Russell Huntamer, CCIM, Jay Lyons, SIOR, CCIM, and Eli Harrison, with Compass Commercial Real Estate Services, represented the landlord, TREA Bend, LLC, in leasing a 6,000 SF industrial suite at 62980 Boyd Acres Drive in Bend. Lyons also represented the tenant, Wakemakers, LLC.

Brokers Dan Kemp, CCIM, Terry O’Neil, and Emilio Tiscareno, with Compass Commercial Real Estate Services, represented both the landlord, LZ Woodburn, LLC Sherwood Hubbard, LLC, and the tenant, Forever Family Therapy, LLC, in leasing a 3,833 SF Bend office suite at 141 NW Greenwood Avenue.

If you have questions about these transactions, please contact the appropriate broker at Compass Commercial Real Estate Services at 541.383.2444.