Recent Commercial Real Estate Transactions

Notable commercial transactions recently closed.

Compass Commercial Real Estate Services brokers Ron Ross, Terry O’Neil, Dan Kemp, CCIM, Emilio Tiscareno, and Luke Ross represented the seller, Rio Vista Townhomes LLC, in the sale of the 22-unit Rio Vista Townhomes multifamily property at 940 NW 2nd Street in Prineville. Brokers Russell Huntamer, CCIM, Peter May, CCIM, Eli Harrison, and Emilio Tiscareno, also with Compass Commercial Real Estate Services, represented the buyer. The 19,296 SF property sold for $3,780,000.

Compass Commercial Real Estate Services broker Robert Raimondi, CCIM, represented both the buyer and the seller in the sale of a 17,780 SF industrial building at 1560 NE 1st Street in Bend. The seller was Osborn Building, LLC, the buyer was Mercatus Partners, LLC, and the building sold for $2,430,000.

Compass Commercial Real Estate Services broker Adam Bledsoe represented the seller, Channel Scalehouse, LLC, in the sale of a 5,736 SF industrial building at 160 SW Scalehouse Loop in Bend. The building sold for $1,633,500.

Brokers Ron Ross, Luke Ross, Terry O’Neil, Dan Kemp, CCIM, and Emilio Tiscareno, with Compass Commercial Real Estate Services, represented the seller, Brown Living Trust, in the sale of a 4,416 SF multifamily property at 931 NW Carlon Avenue in Bend. The property sold for $1,480,000.

Brokers Matt Sichel, Dan Kemp, CCIM, and Emilio Tiscareno, with Compass Commercial Real Estate Services, represented both the tenant and the landlord in leasing a 3,185 SF medical office suite at 10001 SE Sunnyside Road in Clackamas. The landlord was Regals NW, LLC, and the tenant was Rhodes Chiropractic.

Brokers Jay Lyons, SIOR, CCIM, and Grant Schultz, SIOR, CCIM, with Compass Commercial Real Estate Services, represented the seller, in the sale of 0.85 acres of industrial land at 498 SW Veterans Way in Redmond. The land sold for $550,000.

Brokers Dan Kemp, CCIM, Peter May, CCIM, and Emilio Tiscareno, with Compass Commercial Real Estate Services, represented the seller, Lemon Tree Cafe, in the sale of the business located at 718 NW Franklin Avenue in Bend. Outside broker Jenn Limoges represented the buyer.

Brokers Adam Bledsoe, Dan Kemp, CCIM, and Emilio Tiscareno, with Compass Commercial Real Estate Services, represented the landlord, Hayden Income Property LLC, in leasing a 3,541 SF office suite at 963 SW Simpson Avenue in Bend to the Bend Chamber of Commerce. Jay Lyons, SIOR, CCIM, also with Compass Commercial Real Estate Services, represented the tenant.

Brokers Russell Huntamer, CCIM, Eli Harrison, and Jay Lyons, SIOR, CCIM, with Compass Commercial Real Estate Services, represented the landlord, JKC Redmond Cascade, LLC, in leasing a 1,556 SF restaurant space at Redmond Cascade Plaza, 2498 S Highway 97 in Redmond, to Wingstop.

Brokers Dan Kemp, CCIM, and Emilio Tiscareno, with Compass Commercial Real Estate Services, represented the tenant, Solaire Homebuilders, in leasing a 2,032 SF office suite at 395 SW Bluff Drive in Bend.

Compass Commercial Real Estate Services brokers Robert Raimondi, CCIM, and Terry O’Neil, represented both the landlord, Aero Park West LLC, and the tenant, Majesty’s Animal Nutrition, Inc., in leasing four adjacent suites at 217 SW Pumice Avenue in Redmond, totaling 10,500 SF.

Brokers Jay Lyons, SIOR, CCIM, and Kristie Schmitt, CCIM, with Compass Commercial Real Estate Services, represented the landlord, First Interstate Bank, in leasing a 2,496 SF office suite at 1125 NW Bond Street in Bend to Broken Top Brands, Inc.

Brokers Grant Schultz, SIOR, CCIM, and Jay Lyons, SIOR, CCIM, with Compass Commercial Real Estate Services, represented the landlord, Deschutes Ridge Business Park LLC, in leasing a 3,883 SF office suite at 1001 SW Disk Drive in Bend. Kristie Schmitt, CCIM, also with Compass Commercial Real Estate Services, represented the tenant, Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

Brokers Luke Ross and Terry O’Neil, with Compass Commercial Real Estate Services, represented both the tenant and the landlord in leasing a 3,498 SF industrial suite at 693 SE Glenwood Drive in Bend. The landlord was Rock Ridge Investments LLC, and the tenant was Frontier Precision, LLC.