Notable commercial transactions recently closed.

Compass Commercial Real Estate Services brokers Jay Lyons, SIOR, CCIM represented the buyer, (DeAnza Property Group, LLC) and Adam Bledsoe represented the seller (Channel Scalehouse, LLC) in the sale of an 8,068 SF industrial property located at 150 SW Scalehouse Loop in Bend. The sale closed for $2,500,000.

Compass Commercial Real Estate Services brokers Dan Kemp, CCIM, and Emilio Tiscareno, CCIM, represented the buyer, Pathway Enterprises, Inc., in the purchase of an 11,100 SF industrial property located at 635 SE Business Way in Bend. The seller was EMOM, LLC. The sale closed for $2,400,000.

Compass Commercial Real Estate Services brokers Russell Huntamer, CCIM, and Eli Harrison represented the landlord, JKC Neff, LLC, while Compass Commercial Real Estate Services broker Matt Sichel represented the tenant, Domino’s, in the lease of a 2,200 SF restaurant space located at East End, located at 1462 NE Cushing Drive in Bend.

Compass Commercial Real Estate Services brokers Russell Huntamer, CCIM, and Eli Harrison represented the landlord CVSC LLC, and the tenant, Sen Lek, LLC, in the lease of a 2,382 SF restaurant space at Cascade Village Shopping Center, located at 63455 N Highway 97 in Bend.

Compass Commercial Real Estate Services brokers Matt Sichel, Dan Kemp, CCIM, and Emilio Tiscareno, CCIM, represented both the landlord, Triple C Investors, LLC, and the tenant, Corvallis Summit Fitness, LLC, in the lease of a 3,605 SF retail space located at 1838 NW 9th Street in Corvallis.

Compass Commercial Real Estate Services brokers Matt Sichel, Dan Kemp, CCIM, and Emilio Tiscareno, CCIM, represented both the landlord, Santa Clara Square, LLC, and the tenant, Anytime Fitness, in the lease of a 4,868 SF retail space located at 65 Division Avenue in Eugene.

Compass Commercial Real Estate Services broker Graham Dent, SIOR, represented the tenant, Skyline Dental, in the lease of a 3,048 SF medical office space located at 1201 NW Wall Street in Bend. The landlord was Riverpointe on Wall, LLC.

Compass Commercial Real Estate brokers Dan Kemp, CCIM, Matt Sichel, and Emilio Tiscareno, CCIM, represented the seller, ETCLARK, LLC, in the sale of a 1,026 SF office building located at 207 NW 6th Street in Redmond. The buyer, Hatuey, LLC, was represented by Jodi Husband of Coldwell Banker Sun Country. The sale closed for $425,000.

Compass Commercial Real Estate brokers Dan Kemp, CCIM, Ron Ross, and Emilio Tiscareno, CCIM, represented both the landlord, Midway – Deschutes, LLC, and the tenant, BendR Cyclery, LLC, in the lease of a 3,779 SF industrial space located at 575 SE 9th Street in Bend.

Compass Commercial Real Estate Services brokers Luke Ross and Terry O’Neil represented both the landlord, Iowa Corporation, and the tenant, Martinez Construction & Services, LLC, in the lease of a 4,000 SF industrial space located at 44 SE Bridgeford Boulevard in Bend.

Compass Commercial Real Estate Services brokers Jay Lyons, SIOR, CCIM, and Grant Schultz SIOR, CCIM, represented the landlord, Deschutes Ridge Business Park LLC, and Grant Schultz, SIOR, CCIM represented the tenant, Coldstream Wealth Management, in the lease of a 2,175 SF office suite located at 1005 SW Disk Drive in Bend.

Compass Commercial Real Estate Services brokers Dan Kemp, CCIM, Matt Sichel, and Emilio Tiscareno, CCIM, represented the landlord, The Kroger Co., in the lease of a 1,600 SF retail space located at 61535 S Highway 97 in Bend. The tenant was Games Workshop Retail, Inc.