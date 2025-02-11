Recent Commercial Real Estate Transactions

Notable commercial transactions recently closed.

Brokers Jay Lyons, SIOR, CCIM, Russell Huntamer, CCIM, and Eli Harrison with Compass Commercial Real Estate Services represented both the landlord and the tenant in the lease of a retail building at 449 SE 3rd Street in Bend. This 4,000 SF space was leased by Next Town, LLC.

Compass Commercial Real Estate Services broker Jay Lyons, SIOR, CCIM, represented Deschutes River Conservancy in leasing a 6,814 SF office suite located at 805 SW Industrial Way in Bend. The landlord, William Smith Properties, Inc., was represented by Bruce Churchill, also with Compass Commercial Real Estate Services.