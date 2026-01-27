Recent Commercial Real Estate Transactions

Notable commercial transactions recently closed.

Bill Pon of Coldwell Banker Commercial represented the Buyer, Nase Co. LLC, LLC in the purchase of 720 SE Business Way in Bend. The 7,420 SF building on 1.14 acres of land sold for $1,977,500.

Compass Commercial Real Estate Services brokers Dan Kemp, CCIM, Peter May, CCIM, Jay Lyons, SIOR, CCIM, and Grant Schultz, SIOR, CCIM, represented both the buyer, Bend Parks & Rec, and seller, City of Bend, in the sale of a 36,448 SF industrial complex located at 62975 Boyd Acres Rd in Bend. The property sold for $6,900,000.

Bill Pon and David Lombardo of Coldwell Banker Commercial represented the seller, Riverbend Management, LLC in the sale of 1627 NE 3rd. St. in Bend. The 3,600 SF building on .29 acres of land sold for $723,000.

Brokers Ron Ross, Terry O’Neil, Luke Ross, Dan Kemp, CCIM, and Emilio Tiscareno with Compass Commercial Real Estate Services represented the seller in the sale of a 22 unit apartment complex in Bend. The buyers were represented by Compass Commercial Real Estate Services broker Adam Bledsoe, along with Kemp and Tiscareno. The property, Studio Gardens Apartments, is located at 1000 NE Butler Market Rd and sold for $3,800,000.

Bill Pon of Coldwell Banker Commercial represented the Tenant, Common Threads Counseling, LLC in the lease of approximately 488 SF at 2755 NW Crossing Dr. #233 in Bend.

Compass Commercial Real Estate Services brokers Matt Sichel and Graham Dent, SIOR, along with outside broker Sam Gressett, represented the seller in the sale of a 6,150 SF Medford Applebee’s. The restaurant sold for $1,450,000.

Bill Pon of Coldwell Banker Commercial represented the seller, Suderno Holdings, LLC in the sale of 2138-2156 SW 2nd. Ct. in Redmond. The 9,850 SF building on 1.42 acres sold for $2,350,000.

Broker Bruce Churchill with Compass Commercial Real Estate Services represented both the landlord and tenant in the lease of a 6,593 SF industrial suite at 63625 Old Deschutes Rd in Bend. The landlord was Three Sisters Holdings LLC, and the tenant was Chinook Contracting, Inc.

Compass Commercial Real Estate Services brokers Dan Kemp, CCIM, Jay Lyons, SIOR, CCIM, Adam Bledsoe, and Emilio Tiscareno represented the seller, Herbert & Barbara Anderson Rev Trust, in the sale of 39.32 acres of Residential Recreation land on Lake Billy Chinook. The property sold for $550,000.

Compass Commercial Real Estate Services brokers Graham Dent, SIOR, and Jay Lyons, SIOR, CCIM represented the landlord, TSB Real Estate, LLC, in leasing a 4,165 SF office suite at 1567 SW Chandler Ave in Bend.

Compass Commercial Real Estate Services brokers Russell Huntamer, CCIM, and Eli Harrison represented the landlord, Oregon Best Investment, LLC, in leasing a 1,026 SF retail suite at 1441 SW Chandler Ave in Bend.

Compass Commercial Real Estate Services brokers Ron Ross, Dan Kemp, CCIM, and Emilio Tiscareno represented the landlord, Deschutes Public Library, in procuring and leasing a coffee shop in the new Stevens Ranch Library.