Recruitment for Early Intervention & Early Childhood Special Education Advisory Committee

The Oregon Department of Education (ODE) is seeking applicants to serve on the Adequate Service Level Advisory Committee established by House Bill 2682. Committee members must commit to serving from September 2025 through September 2026.

Advisory Committee members will study and develop recommendations to modernize adequate service levels for Early Intervention and Early Childhood Special Education (EI/ECSE) in Oregon. The committee’s final recommendations will be submitted to the Legislature by September 15, 2026.

ODE encourages applications from individuals with experience related to families with individualized family service plans (IFSPs) and those with experience working alongside EI/ECSE service providers.

We are currently recruiting for the following roles:

One member who is an educator employed in an EI/ECSE program

One member who is a therapist employed in an EI/ECSE program

One parent of a child currently enrolled in an EI/ECSE program

One member with expertise in budgeting for an EI/ECSE program

One member with expertise in K–12 Special Education

Advisory Committee members will attend monthly two-hour meetings, held remotely, beginning September 26, 2025, from 10am to 12pm.

If you would like to apply or know someone who may be interested, please complete the application by August 27, 2025.

