Recycle Christmas Trees & Holiday Lights for Free

Residents can recycle Christmas trees and holiday string lights free of charge at the Knott Landfill Recycling Center and Southwest, Northwest, Negus and Alfalfa Transfer Stations through the end of January.

Trees can not have any flocking, tinsel, ornaments, lights or metal or plastic bases attached to them. This offer is only available to individual residents, not to commercial vendors.

Residents with curbside yard debris collection can cut their tree to fit it into the curbside yard debris cart so that it fits with the lid closed. If the tree is not in the cart, an extra fee may be charged. Be sure to remove all of the decorations and the stand.

For information on Deschutes County Department of Solid Waste’s hours and locations, visit deschutes.org/sw.