Recycle Like a Local

Deschutes County is becoming an increasingly popular place to live. Bend, Oregon is the third fastest-growing city in the nation according to a study by wallethub.com. When you ask the question “Where are you from?” to those around you at work, at daycare or at your favorite bar, chances are very good the answer will not be Deschutes County. Who can blame folks for coming here?

But the important thing to remember for folks moving from one community to another is that things may be done differently than where you come from. Whether it’s about honking your horn (we don’t really do that much in Oregon, except when it’s actually an emergency) or mountain bike trail etiquette (those traveling uphill here have the right of way!). And another thing: how to recycle right.

Recycling diverts valuable material from the landfill, and that’s important. Deschutes County’s Knott Landfill (our only disposal option in the county) is projected to be full by 2029. Also, international recycling markets have been interrupted. Not to mention we’re in the middle of a pandemic that has a lot of people scared about reuse and Bringing-Your-Own despite the research showing reusables that are washed are not a threat of COVID transmission. Now more than ever, it’s important for us to recycle AND to do it correctly. Here are a few tips for how to recycle right in your curbside mixed cart in Deschutes County:

DOs:

Plastics accepted: bottles, tubs and jugs — no lids

Paper accepted: office paper, junk mail, paperboard and cardboard

Metal accepted: tin and aluminum cans

Keep your recyclables loose in your curbside recycling cart — don’t bag it up

Make sure your recyclables are clean and dry

Keep glass separate

DON’Ts:

We do NOT “recycle by number” — the universal recycling symbol does NOT mean something is recyclable, it tells us what kind of chemicals are in the material

NO cups of any kind (neither paper nor plastic)

NO plastic clamshells

NO plastic film of any sort in your curbside bin

For more information about recycling, to sign up for our newsletter or to download the Rethink Waste Guide, visit our RethinkWasteProject.org/Recycle.

Rethink Waste Project is an Environmental Center program partnering with Deschutes County’s Department of Solid Waste and local garbage service providers to deliver consistent and accurate waste reduction information to all residents in the county. Contact Ani Kasch: ani@envirocenter.org with questions or to set up a free virtual presentation.

