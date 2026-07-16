Redefining the Region: Urban Renewal in Central Oregon

(Graphic courtesy of City Club of Central Oregon)

As Central Oregon continues to grow, communities face important decisions about how to invest in infrastructure, encourage economic development, create housing opportunities, and revitalize key areas. On Thursday, August 20, 2026, City Club of Central Oregon will bring together regional experts for a timely community conversation exploring one of the primary tools used to achieve these goals: urban renewal.

The forum, “Building Tomorrow: The Role of Urban Renewal in Central Oregon,” will examine how urban renewal districts and tax increment financing (TIF) shape communities, the projects they make possible, and the questions they raise about public investment, economic growth, and long-term community priorities.

The discussion will be moderated by Jonathan Bach, reporter for The Oregonian, and will feature a panel representing government, community advocacy, and the private sector:

Chuck Arnold , City of Redmond

, City of Redmond Corie Harlan , Central Oregon LandWatch

, Central Oregon LandWatch Jonathan Taylor , Bend Urban Renewal Agency

, Bend Urban Renewal Agency Kirk Schueler, Brooks Resources Corporation

Together, the panelists will explore how urban renewal districts are established, how tax increment financing works, and the role these investments play in addressing infrastructure needs, supporting redevelopment, attracting private investment, and expanding housing opportunities. The conversation will also examine the tradeoffs and public policy questions that accompany urban renewal, including transparency, equity, and balancing community priorities.

“Urban renewal is one of the most significant economic development tools available to local governments, yet it’s often not well understood,” said Amber Thacher, Executive Director of City Club of Central Oregon. “Whether you’ve heard the term many times or are learning about it for the first time, this forum will provide valuable context for understanding how these decisions affect our communities today and for decades to come.”

As with all City Club forums, audience members will have the opportunity to submit questions and engage in a moderated community discussion.

Event Details

What: Building Tomorrow: The Role of Urban Renewal in Central Oregon

When: Thursday, August 20, 2026, 11:30am-1pm

Where: Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Central Oregon

Tickets: bit.ly/3RegZlK; $15-$49

For more information or to register, visit events.cityclubco.org/events.

If cost is a barrier to attend, complimentary registration is available using code CivicCO when registering. This is made possible with the support of grants from St. Charles Health System and The Pacific Power Foundation.

About City Club of Central Oregon:

City Club of Central Oregon is a nonprofit organization dedicated to fostering informed public dialogue on key issues facing Central Oregon. Through forums, panels, and community conversations, City Club provides a platform for civil, nonpartisan discussion that helps residents better understand the challenges and opportunities shaping the region.

cityclubco.org