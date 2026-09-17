REDI Celebrates Opening of Amazon’s New Facility in Redmond, Strengthening Central Oregon’s Logistics Infrastructure

Redmond Economic Development, Inc., in collaboration with regional partner Economic Development for Central Oregon, joined community leaders, project partners and Amazon representatives on Wednesday, September 16 for a gathering celebrating the grand opening of Amazon’s new facility in Redmond.

The 80,000-square-foot last mile delivery station represents an approximately $25 million private investment in the local community and has created more than 300 regional jobs. The state-of-the-art operation is unique for the region, housing dual distribution and fulfillment services under one roof to accelerate product delivery for local residents and businesses.

Redmond Economic Development, Inc. (REDI) served as the lead economic development entity spearheading the complex, multi-year recruitment effort. From early-stage site selection to navigating infrastructure requirements, REDI worked directly with Amazon, local government officials and community stakeholders to bring the project to fruition.

“Today is about more than opening a new facility, it is an investment in Redmond and Central Oregon as a whole,” said Steve Curley, director of REDI, during a presentation. “From an economic development perspective, projects like this demonstrate something we talk about often: Redmond is a place where companies can grow and get things done.”

Bringing the dual fulfillment and distribution center to reality required significant coordination and technical problem-solving behind the scenes. REDI worked alongside City of Redmond staff, contractors, utility providers, and local irrigation districts to resolve site challenges, which included the full relocation of an irrigation canal.

“Economic development isn’t just about recruiting a company, it’s about bringing the right people to the table, overcoming challenges and turning an initial idea into lasting community investment,” Curley added. “When a company of Amazon’s scale chooses to invest its capital and future in our area, it’s a huge vote of confidence in Redmond.”

The investment also creates a ripple effect across the region, supporting local restaurants, contractors, construction firms, suppliers and other businesses that benefit from the jobs, activity and spending a project of this scale brings to the community.

Local Central Oregon businesses like PNWB Office Products and Square Baby have benefited from the project by expanding distribution, building product awareness and testing new products. Representatives from both companies were on hand to celebrate the facility’s opening.

The facility is now fully operational, reinforcing Redmond’s position as a growing hub for industry, logistics and employment in Central Oregon.

www.rediinfo.com