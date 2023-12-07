Redmond Announces Update to City Parks Amenity, Field & Court Reservation Policy

New Priority Reservation Window

The City of Redmond is updating its Park Amenity, Field, and Court Reservations Policy to provide fair access to the growing community. Many of the updates relate to field reservations. The city owns and maintains ten baseball/softball fields and manages the reservations for these fields. The current reservation policy is first come, first served with no reservation limits on number of fields or length of reservations.

Over the last three years, Redmond has seen record-breaking registrations in all youth sports and recreation programs. Due to the limited number of fields and the growing number of youth participants and teams, our goal is to prioritize local youth programs while also ensuring fair access to other organizations.

“The revised reservation policy aims to balance the priority of local youth sports organizations within the reservation system, while maintaining access to the city’s facilities for all parties,” states Public Works Director Jessica McClanahan.

Under the new policy, there will be a priority window from January 1-31, 2024. During this period, reservation requests will be evaluated based on type of organization. Additionally, specific fields will be set aside for community sports leagues to best accommodate all priority classifications. There will be a 6-hour reservation limit per field per day under the new policy.

The updated Park Amenity, Field and Court Reservations policy may be viewed online at redmondoregon.gov/government/departments/parks-division/park-amenity-field-reservations.

redmondoregon.gov