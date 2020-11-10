Redmond Cares Gears Up to Help Families During Holiday Season

(Members of RPA staff delivering boxes of food and supplies | Photo courtesy of Redmond Proficiency Academy)

Redmond Proficiency Academy (RPA) announced that Redmond Cares is looking to partner with the Redmond and greater Central Oregon community in a push to raise funds for families in need during the holiday season.

Redmond Cares was launched by RPA and members of the Redmond community in April 2020, as a response to economic impacts felt in the area resulting from layoffs and school closures due to COVID-19. The program collects food and necessary household items for families in need.

To date, Redmond Cares has served over 3,500 meals and packaged and delivered over 850 boxes of food and household items to the communities of Redmond, Bend, Prineville, Culver, Madras and Crooked River.

“We are asking for any amount of monetary donations that folks are able to provide to families in need,” said Hillary Kirk, RPA’s direct student services coordinator who oversees Redmond Cares. “As awareness of the program grows, so does the number of food box requests. Additionally, we are anticipating a large increase in requests with the holiday season approaching.”

Redmond Cares is able to accept online donations through their GoFundMe account.

Additionally, the Redmond Cares Community Sponsor program works with businesses in Redmond and throughout Central Oregon to help fund the purchase of food and supplies for a month, host canned food drives and supply and clothing drives for Redmond Cares. Interested businesses should contact Kirk at hillary_kirk@rpacademy.org.

Redmond Cares is accepting food and household item donations every Wednesday and Thursday from 3-5pm in RPA’s Glacier Building at 657 SW Glacier in Redmond. Community members bringing donations are asked to pull into the guest parking spaces and unload donations on the table in the area designated by the signs. All donations will be dropped off curbside to adhere to social distancing protocols. Each Redmond Cares team member wears personal protective equipment while working and social distancing is required for those putting together boxes and members of the community who are dropping off supplies.

Individuals interested in volunteering should email Kirk at hillary_kirk@rpacademy.org.

rpacademy.org