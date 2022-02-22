Redmond Chamber of Commerce & CVB Annual Awards Banquet

The Annual Awards Banquet is confirmed for March 11! We are so excited to show recognition to the businesses and individuals that went above and beyond in the year 2021. The banquet will be held at Eagle Crest Resort in their Juniper Hall. We now have our Bar Sponsorship, Dessert Sponsorship and Table Decorating Sponsorships open. If you’d like to sign up for any of those, you can follow the link below. Tickets are on sale now for $45/each. Tickets come with dinner and a gift to take home at the end of the night. You can also purchase your tickets by following the link below! For any questions email or call Amanda Joe at events@visitredmondoregon.com or 541-923-5191

Tickets and Sponsorships Here!

