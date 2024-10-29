Redmond Chamber of Commerce Proposes Partnership for Destination Development & Guest Services as City of Redmond Shifts Tourism Focus

Earlier this year, the City of Redmond decided to redirect tourism tax dollars to a Portland-based creative agency to develop a new branding and marketing campaign for Redmond. This has created a gap in the services that Redmond can provide to visitors, including destination development, destination management, and group business, that have historically been fulfilled by the Chamber under its contract with the City.

While the new branding and marketing initiative aims to elevate Redmond’s profile, the Redmond Chamber of Commerce & Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) is seeking to continue its vital role in supporting the local tourism infrastructure, with a holistic approach to destination management. The Chamber has a longstanding history of providing destination development and essential guest services to visitors, including tourism information, business referrals, recreation itineraries, and community event promotion.

The Redmond Chamber is proposing a new collaborative partnership with the City of Redmond. This partnership would allow Redmond to continue offering destination development, management and comprehensive guest services to visitors and residents alike. The Chamber is requesting the City’s support in covering a portion of the cost of these services. This will help ensure the continuation of these community events and services.

Below is a detailed breakdown of the services the Chamber is asking the City to support:

Destination Management & Development

Free Summer Concert Series (Music On The Green) Fireworks Official Redmond Visitor Guide Holiday Events: 4th of July Parade Halloween (Trick Or Treat On 6th Street) Veterans Day Parade Insurance Christmas Events Starlight Parade Holiday Village Market Town Christmas Tree & Lighting Santa’s Mailbox Downtown & Centennial Park Lights (Winter & Spring Seasons)



Convention & Visitors Bureau (CVB)

Welcome Center Services Phone Inquiry Responses Visitor Walk-In Assistance Regional Promotional Magazines, Guides & Brochures Visitor Guide & Relocation Packet Postage Local Tourism Representation

Group Business & Convention Services

Event Seed Money & Sponsorships

“These events and services are the heartbeat of our community, from our signature summer concerts to our beloved holiday traditions,” added Eric Sande, Executive Director. “Partnering with the City of Redmond will ensure that we can continue to serve both our visitors and residents, creating memorable experiences that keep Redmond thriving.”

Feedback from the public is welcomed by the Chamber. In addition, reach out to the Mayor and City Council to express your support for this partnership. Together, we can ensure these services continue to enrich our community for years to come.

visitredmondoregon.com