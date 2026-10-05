Redmond Chamber Pickleball Classic Set for November 13

(Graphic courtesy of Redmond Chamber of Commerce)

Get ready for a fun, high-energy day on the courts at the Redmond Chamber Pickleball Classic on Friday, November 13, proudly presented by title sponsor Redmond Athletic Club and hosted by Premier Pickleball Club.

The day begins at 8am with check-in and breakfast, giving players time to get settled, grab a bite, and connect before the first matches begin.

At 9am, round robin play gets underway. This format keeps the action moving and gives everyone plenty of court time throughout the day. Be sure to wear court-appropriate shoes, since you’ll be on the move all morning.

Thanks to the support of Redmond Athletic Club and the hospitality of Premier Pickleball Club, this event is designed to be welcoming, social, and fun. Along with tournament play, the day will feature a few playful twists, including lighthearted “cheats” and the always-popular Drop Shot Game. Whether you’re a regular player or just coming out to enjoy the experience, the focus is on connection, laughter, and community.

Around 2pm, we’ll break for lunch and wrap up with awards, celebrating the day’s standout moments and the people who made it memorable. We expect to finish around 3pm.

Most importantly, the Pickleball Classic is a fundraiser for the Redmond Chamber of Commerce. Proceeds from this event help support the Chamber’s work year-round and make possible many of the community events and business programs that have become staples in Redmond, including Music on the Green, Brewfest, Night Glow, local parades, and business-focused events like the Redmond Business Summit and Business Hop.