Redmond Chamber Updates

Help Shape Redmond

City of Redmond is seeking applications to appoint residents to volunteer committees and commissions. Whether you are interested in transportation, parks, preserving history, planning or urban renewal projects, there is something for you! Applications will be accepted until positions are filled. Applications are available online at redmondoregon.gov/government/commissions-committees, via email or may be obtained by visiting Redmond City Hall, at 411 SW Ninth St. If you have any questions regarding the application process or serving on a city committee or commission, please contact Kelly Morse, City Recorder at 541-923-7751.

We Need Trailers!

Hey Chamber members! Do you have a trailer available for use during the Starlight Parade? We need two extra trailers, or a flatbed truck and a trailer, preferably dropped off downtown Redmond at 3:30pm on Saturday (November 27). This will be a great opportunity to advertise with banners as well!

Call Amanda Joe at 541-923-5191 or events@visitredmondoregon.com

visitredmondoregon.com