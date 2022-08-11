Redmond City Councilor Clark-Endicott Will Not Seek Re-Election This Fall

(Redmond City Councilor Krisanna Clark-Endicott | Photo courtesy of City of Redmond)

Redmond City Councilor Krisanna Clark-Endicott has announced she will not be seeking re-election in the November General Election. Councilor Clark-Endicott has served on the Redmond City Council since January 2019. Prior to becoming a City Councilor, she also served on the Redmond Planning Commission.

“I would like to thank the citizens of Redmond for electing me to serve as a City Councilor. It has been a privilege to successfully champion, with the support of the Mayor and Council, the campaign promises that I made to provide an active-duty military recognition program and community gardens in our great city,” notes Councilor Krisanna Clark-Endicott. “Although it has been extremely rewarding, I have decided not to seek re-election at this time. Choosing to make Redmond my forever home was one of the best decisions I have ever made, and I thank each one of you who have supported me throughout these four years of service to this wonderful community.”

Clark-Endicott’s position is one of three Council positions up for election in November. The candidate filing period is currently open until August 30, 2022.

Requirements to run for Redmond City Council:

Must be 18 years of age.

Must be registered to vote.

Must be a resident in the Redmond city limits for a minimum of one year prior to the date of election.

Information on how to file and the required forms are available at City Hall, and online at redmondoregon.gov/government/city-council/council-mayor-election, or may be requested via email to Kelly.morse@redmondoregon.gov.

If you have any questions regarding the filing process or serving on City Council, please contact Kelly Morse, City Recorder at 541-923-7751.

