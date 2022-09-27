Redmond Cub Scout Pack 27 Hosts Scout Me In

Back-to-school time is also a traditional time to join Cub Scouts! Redmond Pack 27 is hosting a community-wide information event with an opportunity to join. All youth in grades kindergarten-fifth grade are invited to join the Scouting adventure! Cub Scouts provides a roadmap for adventure and opportunities for your family to do fun things together — because together — we can all grow into our very best future selves!

“As we continue to climb out of a pandemic, and seek thoughtfully and intentionally for activities to get involved with, Cub Scouts rises to the top. For our family, Cub Scouts is a great compliment to school and sports. Cub Scouts is a year-round enrichment program for our entire family,” said Jennifer Stephens, Redmond Pack 27 parent and leader. “Cub Scouts is a unique and amazing opportunity for adventure, friendship, leadership, and community service, for youth and parents alike.”

Anyone who is interested in Cub Scouts, has questions, or is ready to join, is welcome to attend our Scout Me In — Join Night event on Wednesday, September 28.

Scouting creates opportunities through programs and activities that allow youth ages five to 18 to try new things, provide service to others, build self-confidence and reinforce ethical standards.

Wednesday, September 28, 6:30-7:30pm

Community Presbyterian Church lawn

529 NW 19th St in Redmond

facebook.com/events/608949640779607?ref=newsfeed