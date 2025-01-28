Redmond Cub Scouts Race Pinewood Derby Cars, 50+ Year Tradition

Redmond Cub Scouts have been working hard on designing and building their pinewood derby cars. They’ll check-in their wooden race cars for weight and regulation, and make adjustments at the tune up table as needed, starting at 11am. Then, they’ll be off the races on a timed track, kicking off at 11:30am!

Awards will be presented for participation, fastest time by age group, most creative, and judge’s pick (chosen by Redmond PD).

“Pinewood Derby isn’t just a one day event. Cub Scouts brainstorm their design, and with some assistance, they sand, paint, and build the wooden car from a kit,” said Jennifer Stephens, Redmond Pack 27 Committee Chair and parent. “Then on race day they get to see their creation in action, and cheer on their friends! The lessons learned throughout the hands-on process, and positive experience, makes the pinewood derby race really special.”

“When we meet community members who were active in Cub Scouts as a kid, the pinewood derby experience is a core memory that has stayed with them throughout their lifetime. So often their eyes light up as they share a shared experience with today’s youth.”

A 50+ year tradition for Cub Scouts, Redmond’s Pack 27 is holding their annual Pinewood Derby this Saturday, January 25. It is estimated that over 50 million youth have built pinewood derby cars during these 50+ years throughout the world. Rules for Pinewood Derby are outlined here: scoutshop.org/pwd-rules.

facebook.com/cubscoutspack27