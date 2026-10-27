Redmond Fire & Rescue Begins Adoption Process for New Wildland Urban Interface

(Graphic courtesy of Redmond Fire & Rescue)

Redmond Fire & Rescue has initiated the formal process of adopting a new Wildland‑Urban Interface (WUI) Code, designed to enhance community safety in areas where homes and natural vegetation meet. The WUI Code establishes minimum requirements for emergency access, water supply, defensible space, and ignition‑source control, and supports the district’s long‑term wildfire mitigation strategy.

As wildfire conditions continue to intensify across the region, adopting this code is a proactive step that strengthens our ability to protect lives, property, and firefighters.

The proposed code will apply to both new construction, existing commercial building, undeveloped lots and—beginning October 1, 2028—existing residential properties within the designated WUI areas served by Redmond Fire & Rescue.

Public Comment Opportunity

Redmond Fire & Rescue invites all members of the public, property owners, and stakeholders to participate in the WUI Code adoption process by submitting comments, questions, or concerns.

How to Submit Public Comments

Residents may provide input in the following ways:

Email

Send written comments to:

admin@rdmfire-or.gov

Subject line: WUI Code Public Comment Mail or Drop-Off

Redmond Fire & Rescue

Attn: WUI Code Public Comment

341 NW Dogwood Avenue

Redmond, OR 97756

Please submit all written comments by November 30, 2026.

Next Steps

Redmond Fire & Rescue will continue engaging with the community throughout the adoption process. Educational resources, FAQs, and guidance documents will be made available to help residents understand future requirements and prepare for compliance.

A copy of the WUI Code is available for viewing at Wildland-Urban Interface (WUI) Code – Frequently Asked Questions – Redmond Fire & Rescue