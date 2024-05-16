Redmond Fire & Rescue’s Board of Directors Seeking Applications for Vacancy

Redmond Fire & Rescue’s Board of Directors is seeking applications from interested citizens to fill an upcoming vacancy on their board.

The Board of Directors is comprised of five elected community members. The Board formulates policies and rules to carry out Fire District programs and services. In carrying out its legislative and policy-making responsibilities, the Board delegates the administrative and executive functions to the Fire Chief. The Board holds its regularly scheduled meetings on the third Wednesday of each month at 9:30am.

Minimum qualifications for appointment are as follows:

Reside within the District boundaries one year from taking office.

18 years of age or older

Registered voter in Deschutes County

Completed applications are due by 5pm on May 31, 2024 and should be addressed to the District Recorder Diane Cox at 341 NW Dogwood Ave., Redmond or via email at diane.cox@rdmfire.org.

Candidates moving forward in the selection process will be invited to interview on June 11, 24 starting at 3pm.

Click the Fire Board Application link below to download the application. Paper copies are also available at our Administration Office.

Fire Board Application

