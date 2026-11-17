(Eric Sande relishes his role as the Great Pumpkin in Redmond’s Trick or Treat on Sixth Street | Photo courtesy of Redmond Chamber of Commerce)

“Redmond is a place where family comes first, and community is everything,” asserted Eric Sande, executive director of the Chamber of Commerce. “People want to be here; they want to live and work here. Redmond is a town of growth and positivity — there’s never a challenge we can’t manage.”

He recalled that “Redmond’s population was 7,100 when I moved here in 1991, compared to 38,200 in 2026. And despite experiencing a growth rate of 2.45% annually, with a population that has increased by 16.88% since the 2020 census, we’re maintaining our pioneer spirit and small-town culture of knowing and supporting our neighbors. I still feel like a newcomer,” Sande said, “as others have lived here decades longer than I have, including generations of families.”

As Sande can attest, “Redmond’s leadership understands the town’s unique spirit, and is addressing countless issues like homeless needs with Oasis Village” — a public-private partnership involving multiple government entities and community organizations that offers safe, low-barrier housing in a community setting with access to supportive services.

“The city attacks traffic issues with creative new roads and arterials,” Sande said, such as the Eastside Arterial Project designed to open an alternative route east of U.S. 97, reduce traffic congestion and improve access to the Redmond Municipal Airport, industrial lands and the Deschutes County Fairgrounds.

Sande also praised the Redmond Wetlands Complex, the largest infrastructure project in the city’s history. Estimated to cost $88.8 million, it will expand daily treatment capacity from 2.8 million to 4.6 million gallons per day to support a projected population of 54,000+ residents by 2045, according to the project’s website. “It’s a cost-effective way to position Redmond for the future,” Sande said.

He added that “the community steps up in supporting its schools, library systems and Park and Recreation District.” A prime example is the Hub Aquatic and Recreation Center, a new 56,000-square-foot facility funded by a voter-approved $49 million bond in 2022.

“You can see evidence of new buildings and construction happening all around us,” Sande said, pointing to the Redmond Municipal Airport’s new $180 million terminal expansion project scheduled for completion by January 2028 that involved “years and years of planning to meet the region’s needs.”

Representing more than 800 professionals and business leaders, the Redmond Chamber of Commerce is naturally close to Sande’s heart. “We create our own energy,” he said, and help members connect with the community through regular gatherings where people can network face to face, shake hands and have good dialogues.”

The Chamber is also well known for staging annual events such as Trick or Treat on 6th Street and the Holiday Village Market that are, in Sande’s words, “not just pageants and parades. They give families a chance to come together, create memories and traditions and help to build a sense of community, as do our concerts in public parks and other free events that take place throughout the year.”

As Sande summarized, “While the Redmond Chamber of Commerce continues to actively bring business and community together, working together is what it is all about. And Redmond — with its attitude of positivity and enthusiasm — continues to be the community that gets things done.”

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