Redmond Joins National Mayor’s Challenge for Water Conservation, April 1-30

This April, City of Redmond Mayor Ed Fitch joins mayors across the nation in challenging residents to make a long-term commitment to conserve water, reduce pollution, and manage natural resources more efficiently. By participating in the National Mayor’s Challenge for Water Conservation, residents of Redmond can contribute to their city’s water conservation goals while competing to win over $50,000 in eco-friendly prizes, including $3,000 toward home utility bills, water-saving fixtures, and more.

“Decreasing water availability is a reality that requires us all to rethink our stewardship of this natural resource. Last summer the city crews shortened water schedules in parks, fixed leaks, and updated sprinkler heads, successfully reducing water use by 12% (7,273,862 gallons) from the prior year,” states Mayor Fitch. “I encourage residents to take the pledge, no matter how small, and learn first-hand the impact they can have when we work together.”

Residents can participate in the challenge by visiting www.mywaterpledge.com between April 1-30 to make a series of simple, online pledges to conserve water, reduce pollution, and save energy. The initiative, started over a decade ago, was conceived by a group of mayors looking for innovative ways to engage their communities in addressing water challenges across the United States. Each year, residents from over 2,000 cities across the nation pledge to reduce their freshwater consumption by billions of gallons, cut millions of pounds of waste sent to landfills, and prevent thousands of pounds of hazardous waste from entering local watersheds.

This year, the challenge introduces new features, such as an AI-driven impact insight tool that helps residents see how their pledges address local water issues, reduce utility costs, and enhance community health. Residents can also participate in the MyVolunteer Water Project, a year-round platform that offers hands-on opportunities to support sustainability through home, community, and workplace projects.

The National Mayor’s Challenge for Water Conservation is presented by the Wyland Foundation, with support from the U.S. EPA WaterSense, The Toro Company, Zenni Optical, and the National League of Cities.

About the Wyland Foundation:

Founded in 1993 by environmental artist Wyland, the Wyland Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting, protecting, and preserving the world’s oceans, waterways, and marine life. Through community events, education programs, and public art initiatives, the foundation inspires environmental stewardship across the globe.

redmondoregon.gov • wylandfoundation.org