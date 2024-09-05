(Photo courtesy of Redmond Kiwanis)

The 16th annual Redmond Kiwanis R’Oktoberfest Celebration will be rock’n Downtown Redmond on Saturday, September 21, at Wild Ride Brewing, Redmond on Fifth Street from 2-9pm. The Kiwanis version is heavier on the rock and local fare and still slightly inspired by the cuisine and beverages compared to the original style of Oktoberfest, hence the name R’Oktoberfest!

Admission is free to this family-friendly event. There will be approximately two dozen beers and ciders to taste for a fee. Live music will be provided by the first band, Derek Michael Marc, playing from 2-4pm. Games for grown-ups — a grain toss and stein hoisting — occur from 4-6pm. The second band, Sleepless Truckers, plays from 6-8:30pm. Games for kids — an obstacle course, hoop shooting and cornhole occur throughout the day and into the evening, along with face painting, balloon sculptures and a music station where kiddos can try their hand at several musical instruments. In addition, three children’s bicycles will be raffled for free — the only stipulation is one ticket for each child in a family. Proceeds from the event will benefit Central Oregon Force who will coordinate the children’s activities.

At the silent auction station, there will be a Wheel of gLUCK — which means luck in German. For $5 participants can spin the wheel to determine their prizes, with the minimum value being $5. Everyone is guaranteed to be a winner.

Central Oregon Force is a nonprofit organization designed to provide first through eighth grade girls in the greater Redmond community with an opportunity to develop solid basketball skills and teach character-based life skills through sports.

Redmond Kiwanis has been serving the Redmond community since 1937 through fundraisers supporting youth-focused projects and scholarships to high school seniors.

centraloregonforce.com redmondkiwanis.org