Redmond Kiwanis to Launch See’s Candy Sales

(Kiwanian Earl Fisher displays a selection of See’s Candy | Photo courtesy of Kiwanis Club of Redmond)

Kiwanis Club of Redmond will resume See’s Candy sales at three locations beginning immediately after Thanksgiving.

The kick-off will be Friday and Saturday, November 25 and 26, at the Redmond Chamber’s Holiday Village in Centennial Park from 11am to 5pm. Kiwanis volunteers will staff the kiosk again December 3 and 10.

Also on November 25, Kiwanians will be available Mondays through Saturdays, in the Cascade Mattress and Bedroom Furniture at 224 SW Sixth St., the former location of Sears where See’s sales began in 2012.

Candy sales provided nearly $5,000 toward the club’s youth projects in 2021. More information about Redmond Kiwanis and its project can be found at redmondkiwanis.org or contact redmondkiwanis@gmail.com

Among the favorites that are back in stock for your holiday gifts and treats: Nuts and chews, dark or milk chocolate, assorted, soft centers, truffles, peanut brittle, lollypops, molasses and mint chips and small gift-sized boxes of chocolates.

Also at Cascade Mattress, Kiwanis will display an E-bicycle donated by Eric Helie of Trinity Bikes as a fundraiser for youth projects.

The Trek Verve+2 electric hybrid bicycle is valued at $2,850. Kiwanis is selling raffle tickets for $10 each. The drawing for the raffle ticket winner will be held when 500 tickets are sold.

Tickets are available at the store, on the Kiwanis website, redmondkiwanis.org, or from the chairman, Joshua.Werner@edwardjones.com.

