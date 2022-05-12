Redmond Kiwanis to Launch Vintner’s Dinner Ticket Sales

Tickets will go on sale this week for the 16th annual Redmond Kiwanis Vintner’s Dinner after cancelations the past two years because of the COVID pandemic. This year’s event will be on Friday, July 8, again at Redmond Community Church. Members will launch the sale May 12 at Eqwine Wine Bar, 218 SW Fourth St., Redmond.

The dinner is the service club’s largest fundraising event for its youth projects. Every Child Central Oregon, a partner with the state’s foster children’s program, will be the major beneficiary this year. The 2019 dinner raised about $18,000. Club President Josh Werner has set a goal of $25,000 for the 2022 dinner.

Canoe Ridge Winery of Walla Walla will be the presenting winery, and Badger’s Kitchen of Powell Butte will prepare the five-course, wine-paired meal.

Ticket cost will be $95 for individuals and $1,000 for corporate tables of eight. They are available from Kiwanis members and at the Redmond Chamber of Commerce. Attendance will be limited to 180 patrons.

The silent auction will be open to everyone as it will go on-line this year following the success of the Kiwanis’ R’Oktoberfest in September. Event-only raffles will be staged exclusively for attendees. An oral auction will also be offered.

When purchasing tickets patrons will be asked to choose from three entrees, wine-marinated beef brisket, lemon-dill salmon or portabella mushroom.

Edward Jones Investments, Josh Werner and Chris Richie, are sponsoring the event.

redmondkiwanis.org