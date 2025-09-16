Redmond Municipal Airport Nominated for “Best Resort Airport”

Redmond Municipal Airport (RDM) has been nominated for USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Award for “Best Resort Airport,” and voting is open now through Monday, October 6, 2025, at 11:59am EDT.

Nestled in the heart of Central Oregon, RDM offers travelers a gateway to a region rich with outdoor adventure. From forest hikes and mountain biking to serene lakes and luxurious resort lodges, Central Oregon is a premier destination for those seeking both excitement and relaxation. With Mt. Bachelor visible in the distance, RDM places visitors right in the center of it all.

RDM is served by five major airlines, including Alaska, American, and Delta, all operating from a single, traveler-friendly terminal. The airport features family-friendly amenities such as a Kid-Port play area on the public side, the “Flybrary” which is a free library, and the Avalon Aeropub bar and restaurant. It also serves as a convenient hub for resort shuttles, rental car services, and rideshare options, making travel to nearby resorts seamless and stress-free.

Support RDM by casting your vote at: 10best.usatoday.com/awards/redmond-municipal-airport-rdm-redmond-oregon.

The airport terminal is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Boarding lounge amenities include a children’s play area, nursing room, a free book exchange, a coffee/gift shop, a family-friendly restaurant and a full-service bar (located post-security) that opens daily at 10am.

Additional links to TSA, Airport amenities, Air Carrier, and flight information can be found online at flyrdm.com. TSA hours vary depending on flight schedules generally opening daily 90 minutes prior to the first departure closing after the final scheduled departure. TSA has limited ability to modify hours for flight delays. If you leave the boarding area, you may not be able to return, so always check with TSA or your airline before exiting.

