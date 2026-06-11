Redmond Municipal Airport Refreshes Sunflower Lanyard Program to Enhance Support for Travelers with Hidden Disabilities

Redmond Municipal Airport (RDM) announced a refreshed rollout of its Sunflower Lanyard Program, originally launched several years ago to support travelers living with hidden disabilities. The update features new, easy‑to‑spot signage throughout the terminal, making the program even more visible and accessible to guests who may benefit from a little extra time, patience, or assistance while traveling.

Since the Sunflower program was introduced at Gatwick Airport in 2016, it has expanded into a global network adopted by thousands of organizations across retail, transportation, education, healthcare, government, entertainment, and more, including more than 200 airports worldwide. This widespread participation reflects how common hidden disabilities are: an estimated 1.3 billion people, about 1 in 6 globally, experience a disability, many of which are not visible and may be acquired at any point in life.

At RDM, the Sunflower Lanyard serves as a discreet and voluntary way for individuals with non‑visible disabilities to signal that they may need additional support. Disabilities or conditions may include autism, PTSD, hearing or vision impairments, chronic pain, dementia, anxiety, or other non‑apparent challenges.

“We’re proud to expand on a program that fosters understanding and compassion in our busy travel environment,” said Airport Director Zachary Bass. “The refreshed signage helps ensure that all RDM team members, tenants, and fellow travelers can more easily recognize the lanyard and respond with patience and helpfulness.”

Pick up a sunflower lanyard, pin or support materials at the following locations within the airport:

RDM Administration Office, across from TSA

Visit Central Oregon Welcome Counter, next to the rental car counters

No verification or documentation is required to request a lanyard.

RDM staff and tenant partners have received training to recognize the Sunflower symbol and understand how to offer appropriate support.

For more information about the Sunflower Lanyard Program visit hdsunflower.com/us to learn more about accessibility services at RDM, travelers may contact accessibility@flyrdm.com, call 541‑504‑3499, or visit flyrdm.com.

The Redmond Municipal Airport is served by five air carriers offering more than 30 direct flights daily. The terminal is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Amenities include a public‑side children’s play area, free book exchange, gift shop, and — post‑security — a nursing room, family‑friendly restaurant, and full‑service bar open daily from 5:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. For airport services, TSA guidance, and flight information, visit flyrdm.com.

TSA screening hours may vary by day and are based on flight schedules. The checkpoint typically opens about 90 minutes before the first departure and closes after the final scheduled departure. TSA has limited ability to extend hours for delayed flights. For late‑evening departures, if your flight is delayed, the checkpoint may close before the new departure time. If you arrive late to the airport or leave the secure boarding area, you may not be able to reenter — please check with TSA or your airline for screening hours.

flyrdm.com