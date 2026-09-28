Redmond Municipal Airport to Host TSA PreCheck® Enrollment Event

Redmond Municipal Airport (RDM) will be hosting a TSA Pre✓® enrollment event in collaboration with IDEMIA, a TSA PreCheck authorized enrollment provider.

Travelers will be able to enroll or renew membership at 2252 Jesse Butler Circle, in the terminal conference room across from baggage claim.

The enrollment process is quick, convenient, and even faster when the application is completed online beforehand. During the in-person appointment, applicants are required to provide identity and citizenship documents, fingerprints and a photo will be captured, and then pay for the application fee. IDEMIA offers TSA PreCheck enrollment for $76.75 and if approved, travelers get a five-year membership with the program.

Following the in-person enrollment appointment, most applicants receive their Known Traveler Number (KTN) in about three to five days. The KTN number must be added to flight reservations to enjoy TSA PreCheck benefits.

“With the Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday travel season approaching, TSA PreCheck® is one of the easiest ways for passengers to speed up their trip—especially when connecting through larger airports with busy security lines. We’ve extended appointment hours for this enrollment event from 8am to 6pm, and we encourage travelers to take advantage of this convenient opportunity before the next event in 2027,” said Interim Airport Director Jason Neff.

TSA PreCheck was created in October 2011 as a way to provide low-risk travelers with a smoother experience through airport security. It’s a great option for travelers looking to save time. Enrolled members have access to TSA PreCheck dedicated screening lanes at over 200 participating U.S. airports nationwide, and 99 percent of members wait 10 minutes or less in a screening lane. TSA PreCheck passengers travel with ease and keep their shoes, belts and light jackets on and keep laptops, 3-1-1 liquids and food items in their bags.

If you are unable to make the Redmond Municipal Airport enrollment event, but are still interested in enrolling in the TSA PreCheck Application Program, please complete the application online and schedule an appointment at one of IDEMIA’s 630+ enrollment centers nationwide.

tsaenrollmentbyidemia.tsa.dhs.gov

tsa.gov/precheck