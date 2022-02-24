Redmond Public Safety Facility Bond Supported by Neighbors for a Safe Redmond 

Neighbors for a Safe Redmond is a community collective supporting public safety in Redmond and also a political action committee.

Neighbors for a Safe Redmond praises last night’s decision by the Redmond City Council to place a $40M General Obligation Bond Measure on the May 2022 ballot. “Public safety is an important part of a thriving community,” said Bev Clarno, a co-chair of the committee. “We are fortunate to have many excellent men and women serving Redmond.” Clarno is Oregon’s former Secretary of State, former State Senator and former State Representative and House speaker.

“A safe place to live, work, attend school and play is fundamental for a community,” said Angela Boothroyd, a co-chair of the committee. “When people feel safe, they can engage, grow and give back.” Boothroyd is a REALTOR and active community leader in Redmond.

Neighbors for a Safe Redmond announces support for the Bonds to Construct New Redmond Police Department Public Safety Facility for the following reasons:

Redmond Police Department has outgrown its current, aging, building. The current police station is an aging building the Redmond Police Department has outgrown. It was designed for a 36 person police department that now has more than 60 officers and staff. Taxpayers are spending $30,000 each year for repairs to the aging building. A new facility will cost less to maintain and will meet the need of Redmond’s population growth and public safety needs for at least 30 years.

Improved victim privacy is needed in Redmond. The current police station fails to provide adequate privacy for crime victims to be interviewed away from the public and even criminals. A new, modern facility will ensure victims of crime have the privacy they deserve and are kept separate from criminals and the public.

We support our hardworking police officers. Police officers put their lives on the line each day and face increasing public pressure from those who want to defund police departments or demonize the police profession. Police officers and the Redmond community need and deserve modern public safety facilities.

Improved dressing and bathroom facilities are needed in Redmond. The current police station has outdated, inadequate, and unequal dressing room and bathroom facilities for men and women police officers. A new facility will provide improved and equal locker room facilities for both men and women police officers and staff.



Redmond City Council announced the referral of a bond which will appear on the May election ballot for voters living in the Redmond city limits. The bond is seeking approval to fund construction of a new public safety facility estimated at $40 Million. This investment will cost taxpayers approximately $12/month. Land has already been acquired for the Public Safety Facility using Redmond American Rescue Plan Act funds in 2021. Council committed another $2.9M in ARPA funding last night to further reduce the cost to taxpayers from $15/month to $12/month.

To get involved in support of this campaign, and for more information about Neighbors for a Safe Redmond, visit our website neighborsforasaferedmond.com and follow us on Facebook facebook.com/neighborsforasaferedmond .

neighborsforasaferedmond.com

The above article was prepared by the author(s) in his/her own personal capacity. The opinions expressed in the article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cascade Business News or of Cascade Publications Inc.