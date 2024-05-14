Redmond School District Unified Sports Hosts Second Annual Unified Kickball Tournament for Special Needs Students

(Photo courtesy of Avid Media Consulting)

Redmond School District Unified Sports is thrilled to announce its Second Annual Unified Kickball Tournament, set to take place at the Redmond Rotary Fields within the David M. Jaqua Sports Complex on May 23, starting at 10am. Unified Sports is an inclusive program that partners students with intellectual disabilities with other students for sporting events, giving everyone of all intellectual ability the chance to compete as athletes.

The event promises a day filled with camaraderie, community spirit, and exciting activities for all ages. Hosted in collaboration with the Redmond School District Adapted Physical Education Department, the tournament aims to promote inclusivity and support children with disabilities through sports and recreation.

Attendees can look forward to the main event — the kickball tournament — where teams will compete in a friendly yet spirited atmosphere. Alongside the tournament, there will be a resource fair and BBQ cookout, offering a wealth of information for families to learn more about the services and resources that are offered for disabled youth and young adults in Central Oregon.

But the fun doesn’t stop there! The day will be packed with a variety of activities including corn hole, bocce ball, ladder ball, and disc golf, ensuring there’s something for everyone to enjoy. The Redmond Fire Department and Police K9 Unit will also be in attendance.

One of the highlights of the event will be the presence of Kona Ice, generously donating a large portion of their proceeds to support Redmond Unified Sports/Adaptive PE Program. Their refreshing treats will not only cool down participants but also warm hearts by contributing to a noble cause.

“We’re excited to bring the community together for a day of fun and philanthropy,” said Sean Corson, event coordinator and teacher with Redmond Schools. “This event is a celebration of inclusive and support for children with disabilities, and we’re grateful to all our partners and sponsors for making it possible.”

The Rotary Club of Redmond is a key sponsor of this event and invites all members of the community to join in this memorable event and show their support for a worthy cause.

For more information, or if your organization would like to donate, sponsor or participate in the event please contact one of the event coordinators below.

Additional Information & Resources:

Click here for more details, or go to avidmediaconsulting.com/kickball-tournament.

About Rotary Club of Redmond:

The Rotary Club of Redmond [link] is a dynamic group of community leaders dedicated to making a positive impact locally and globally. Through service projects, fundraisers, and partnerships, the club strives to address pressing social issues and foster a spirit of goodwill and fellowship. The Rotary Club of Redmond is now accepting orders for the Eighth Annual Berry Sale. All proceeds will be donated to Redmond Unified Sports/Adaptive PE Program.

About Setup Transition Center:

The StepUP Transition Center is a community based, full-day program for special needs students who have graduated high school with a modified diploma. The students engage in work experience, job shadowing, internships, independent living skills, community access and adaptive PE. The philosophy of the Transition Program is “Where do you want to be when you turn 21, and how can we help you get there?” We also work hard to help students connect with all the agencies for which they may qualify for services after they turn 21.

About Special Olympics Oregon Unified Champion Schools:

Unified Champion Schools is a program in Pre-K through university that intentionally promotes social inclusion by bringing together students with and without intellectual disabilities through Special Olympics Unified Sports programming, inclusive youth leadership opportunities, and whole school engagement. More than 8,300 schools across the U.S. are engaged in this unique combination of effective activities that equip young people with the knowledge, skills, tools and training to create classrooms and school climates of acceptance, respect, and meaningful inclusion.

About Special Olympics Oregon:

Special Olympics Oregon serves more than 5,000 participants with intellectual disabilities year-round and statewide through the organization’s life changing sports programs. Athletes gain self-confidence, social competency, develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy, and participate in a sharing of gifts, skills, and friendship with their families, other Special Olympics athletes, and the community.

avidmediaconsulting.com/kickball-tournament • soor.org