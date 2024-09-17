Redmond’s Reconstructed SW Reservoir Drive Now Open to Thru Traffic

(SW Reservoir Dr Looking West to Hemholtz Way | Photo courtesy of City of Redmond)

The City of Redmond has reopened the newly reconstructed SW Reservoir Drive from SW Helmholtz Way to SW 35th Street as of Friday, September 13. This major arterial has been closed since late January 2024 while crews worked to complete Phase 1 of this significant city Capital Improvement Program (CIP) project, focused on increasing safety and mobility in the area.

The project includes installation of new pavement, curbs, sidewalks, bike lanes, waterlines, storm collection systems, and sewer lines. These improvements are designed to improve the road to current city standards, ensuring a safer and more efficient roadway; as well as enhance bicycle and pedestrian amenities.

Please be cautious when traveling along the new roadway, as crews will continue working on the shoulder as they finish up some necessary items. Residents can expect intermittent shoulder or single lane closures with flaggers.

Construction of Phase 2, which spans from SW 43rd Street to SW 35th Street, is expected to begin in spring of 2025. Due to the nature of the work, including the replacement and installation of underground utilities within the roadway, a full closure along SW Reservoir Drive can be expected between SW 39th Street and SW 43rd Street.

Additional information regarding the spring closure and necessary detours will be provided on the project website at redmondoregon.gov/government/departments/engineering/capital-improvement-program/reservoir-drive-improvements, or contact Principal Engineer Jake Sherman at 541-504-2019.

redmondoregon.gov